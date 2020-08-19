Man arrested following Howard Township traffic stop

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A man has been arrested following a Howard Township traffic stop, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Tuesday, detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to one of the occupants fitting the description of a wanted subject. The traffic stop was conducted on Prospect Point Drive near Huntly Road in Howard Township.

Through investigation, it was determined one of the occupants did have several warrants. Detectives also located methamphetamine, counterfeit money and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

A 34-year-old male was arrested on his warrants and for possession of methamphetamine.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court.

The investigation is still on going at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.