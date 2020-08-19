August 20, 2020

David Ellsworth Ickes, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:14 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

David Ellsworth Ickes, 75, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

On Oct. 7, 1944, David was born in Decatur, to the late Kenneth and Minnie (Baldwin) Ickes.

On Jan. 1, 1963, David married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Stephens, at a ceremony in Niles.

David worked as a bricklayer for more than 50 years before retiring. He truly enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. David never met a stranger and was known far and wide for his expertise in the outdoors and attended many wildlife conventions. However, David valued most his time spent with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Donald Ickes and Janet Porter.

David Ickes

David will be missed by his wife of 57 years, Mary; children, Kelly (Steve) Davis, of Niles, David Casey (Dawn) Ickes, of Walkerton, Indiana, and Mary “Katie” (Billy) Johnson, of Niles; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

A graveside service, hosted by the family, will be 2:30 p.m. on Friday Aug. 21, 2020, at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in David’s honor may do so to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warriors.

Remembrances, condolences, and photos may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Buchanan

Buchanan orchard owner looks forward to apple season

Breaking News

Niles woman killed in US-12 crash

Dowagiac

SMC adjusts academic calendar

Cass County

U.S. 12 closed due to car crash

Berrien County

Three Lake Michigan College students named 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

Cass County

Man arrested following Howard Township traffic stop

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools approves five-year strategic plan

Berrien County

60 grams of cocaine seized in Berrien County drug bust

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair hosts limited, closed showcases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

News

New Niles township lieutenant police report at board of trustees meeting

News

UPDATE: No injuries reported in Monday evening fire

News

HDS Investments partner facing three felony charges

Dowagiac

DUS to hold public interviews for vacant board seat

Business

Underwood Shoes to close after 70 years in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

Niles man sustains minor injuries in hit and run crash

Cass County

Cass, Van Buren counties aim to curb spread of COVID-19

News

Fire contained at Niles home

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced on robbery charges

Cass County

Jefferson Township search leads to arrest

Business

Wonderland Cinema owners hope to reopen soon

Berrien County

Registration now open for Lory’s Place run, walk, ride

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces MI Mask Aid

Berrien County

United Way invites southwest Michigan to take a 21-day equity challenge

Dowagiac

Man arrested on drug charges in Jefferson Township