Cecilia M. Kruger, of Dowagiac

Cecilia Mary Kruger, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family by her side on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Cecilia was born June 6, 1947, in Dowagiac, to the late Frank and Ann Glazauskis. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1965. After graduating high school, Cecilia attended Southwestern Michigan College.

On Oct. 20, 1968, she was united in marriage to Adolph Kruger.

Cecilia is survived by her husband of 52 years, Adolph; two sons, Mark Kruger and Andrew (Jacki) Kruger; two granddaughters, Emerson and Kai Kruger; and one sister, Charlotte File-Miller (Ronald).

Cecilia was an avid reader who also enjoyed gardening and tending to her flower gardens. She was a member of the Wobigon Garden Club for many years.

Cecilia’s first priority was her family. She was so proud of her family, especially her two sons.

Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Southwest Michigan, hospiceswmi.org.