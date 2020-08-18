August 18, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Elect Julie Dye to the Cass County Board of Commissioners

By Submitted

Published 5:11 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Julie Dye, who is running for the Cass County Board of Commissioners, District One, has a unique distinction: She is the only Native American running for office in this election cycle in Michigan. Dye, a member of the Pokagon Band Potawatomi Nation, grew up in this area, graduated from Lawrence High School and Southwestern Michigan College. After a 40-year career with the electric utility industry, she and her husband moved to Dowagiac in 2019 to make the community their retirement home.

Dye is running for county commissioner because she believes that women and Native Americans are underrepresented in the governmental realm, and that they offer a valuable perspective that needs to be heard. Dye thinks it is important that the make-up of the commission reflect the diversity of the community. 

Dye is deeply concerned about sustaining rural communities and caring for the environment.  She is a member of the Sierra Club, has participated in many water protection projects, and is concerned locally about pollution and preservation of our rural eco-systems. She believes that the county commission should implement sustainable policies, both in terms of the environment and the economy.

Dye has also been active in social and racial justice issues.  She is a member of the Michigan Coalition Against Racism in Sports & Media, and is a board member of ERACCE, Kalamazoo, whose mission is to eliminate systemic racism and build antiracist multicultural diversity within Michigan institutions. She is a 2017 community fellow with The Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership, an initiative of Kalamazoo College. Dye is the founder and current secretary of the Michigan Anishinaabek Caucus of the Democratic Party.

Wayne, LaGrange and Silver Creek Townships would be well-served by electing Julie Dye to the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 3.   

Felomina Patton

Cassopolis

