Niles man sentenced on robbery charges

NILES – Probation sentences were the order of the day in Berrien County Trial Court in Niles. COVID-19 restrictions remain in place in Berrien County courtrooms with some defendants appearing via Zoom and a limited number of people allowed in the courtroom.

A Niles man was given concurrent probation and jail terms on two felony charges.

Nicholas J. Hart, 41, of Bame Avenue in Niles, pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to three years’ probation and 180 days in jail. He has credit for over a month in jail, having been incarcerated since July 6.

The incident occurred July 6 at locations in the city of Buchanan as well as in Bertrand Township. His plea agreement included the dismissal of a possession of methamphetamines charge.

James Larry Kimbrell, 70, of Fedore Road in Buchanan, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to five years’ probation, credit for one day served and 90 days on tether.

The incident occurred June 3 in the city of Buchanan.

Natalie Mae Brinkley pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a Department of Human Services employee causing serious injury and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

The incident occurred March 23 in the city of Buchanan. Charges dismissed as part of the plea agreement included assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and resisting and obstructing police.