Fit 4 Fall 5k going virtual

ST. JOSEPH — LECO’s annual Fit 4 Fall will be having a 100 percent virtual event in 2020 due to ongoing concerns about social distancing and large group gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, and run until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. Participants will need to run or walk a route of their choosing that is equivalent to 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) and then upload their time into the race website.

“We will miss the traditional race environment this year, but we knew we had to do what was in the best interest of not only our racers, but our many volunteers and spectators as well,” said race co-director Veronica Jackson.

The Fit 4 Fall committee weighed all of their options this year before deciding on the virtual race, she said.

“We quickly realized it is very difficult to plan for an event our size when there are so many unknowns surrounding where we will be as a community in October. We don’t know what to expect, except that things will be very, very different,” Jackson said.

The virtual race model exists for this exact reason, and it has been gaining traction since so many events have been shut down due to the coronavirus, Jackson said.

“We get so many compliments on our shirts every year, so we are excited that a virtual race allows us to continue that tradition,” she said. “We will also have custom designed bibs, and every participant who posts their results will get a finisher’s medal this year. In lieu of a silent auction, we are hoping to offer raffle prizes to our participants.”

Registration for the event is available online at fit4fall5k.com and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9. Price is $25 for adults and $20 for children 14 and under. A multi-person discount is available for groups of four or more. Sponsorship and donation information is also available on the website.