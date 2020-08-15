August 15, 2020

Nathan L. Bisson, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 7:31 am Saturday, August 15, 2020

April 6, 1971 — Aug. 9, 2020

Nathan Lee “Nate” Bisson, 49, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

He was born April 6, 1971, in Niles, the middle of three children of Tony and Betty Ann Bisson.

Nate was a loving son, brother and uncle who will always be missed by family and friends. He is survived by two sons, Tommy Griffin and Joey Griffin; one grandson; his father, Tony Bisson; two sisters, Alicia Bisson Pacora, Brandy Duguay Bisson; one brother, Paul Bisson; one and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother, Betty Ann Bisson.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

