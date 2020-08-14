Cassopolis Public Schools prepare for back-to-school

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis Public Schools are preparing to begin school on Sept. 8, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the district’s preparedness and response plan, families were able to choose between three learning paths for back-to-school. In all three plans, students would be issued a laptop by the district to aid in learning.

The first was in-person instruction, which included all schools. With this option, students would be present in classes four days a week, with Friday classes being hosted online. When in the schools, district officials said face coverings would be required and stringent cleaning protocols would be in place. No family members or guests would be allowed to enter the building, and students will be encouraged to social distance as much as physically possible. No water fountains will be open inside of school buildings.

The second option was virtual classroom learning, which is available to all students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. This option allows students to appear in a virtual classroom with a teacher via Zoom for more interactive learning. This plan allows for flexibility in returning to school.

The final option was the Cassopolis Online Academy, which places students in a self-paced curriculum. Students would have the option of returning to in person instruction at the end of the semester.