August 14, 2020

Cass County Fair Swine Show results

By Submitted

Published 9:10 am Friday, August 14, 2020

2020 Swine Show Results

Market

Class 1 Lightweight Barrows

  • First place — Ella Boulanger
  • Second place — Zoe Pegura
  • Third place — Kavin Sparks
  • Fourth place — Shaelyn Bundy
  • Fifth place — Olivia Stockwell
  • Sixth place — Katelyn Waldschmidt

Class 2 Light Mediumweight Barrows

  • First place — Kole Sparks
  • Second place — Colt Whitmyer
  • Third place — Alainna Preston
  • Fourth place — Landon Leach
  • Fifth place — Ava Cultice
  • Sixth place — Adam Starr
  • Seventh place — Isaac Walker
  • Eighth place — Nicholas Green
  • Ninth place — Anna Preston
  • Tenth place — Mary Luchowski

 

Class 3 Heavy Mediumweight Barrows

  • First place — Jackson Whitmyer
  • Second place — Kyla Sparks
  • Third place — Kaden Sparks
  • Fourth place — Jenna Bradley
  • Fifth place — Blake Hartsell
  • Sixth place — Layla True
  • Seventh place — Stephen Linton
  • Eighth place — Lane Leach
  • Ninth place — Phillip Peterson

 

Class 4 Heavyweight Barrows

  • First place — Katherine Gregory
  • Second place — Brianna Stockwell
  • Third place — Blake Hartsell
  • Fourth place — Miriam Peterson
  • Fifth place — Jaren Walschmidt
  • Sixth place — Elizabeth Green
  • Seventh place — Elizabeth Green

 

Champion Barrow — Jackson Whitmyer

Reserve Champion Barrow — Katherine Gregory

 

Class 5 Lightweight Gilts

  • First place — Kaden Sparks
  • Second place — Kyla Sparks
  • Third place — Colt Whitmyer
  • Fourth place — Kole Sparks
  • Fifth place — Shaelyn Bundy
  • Sixth place — Olivia Stockwell

 

Class 6 Light Mediumweight Gilts

  • First place — Brianna Stockwell
  • Second place — Paige Swearinger
  • Third place — Mayson Preston
  • Fourth place — Jackson Whitmyer
  • Fifth place — Arbella Biek
  • Sixth place — Olivia Hayden
  • Seventh place — Charlotte Cultice

 

Class 7 Heavy Mediumweight Gilts

  • First place — Katherine Gregory
  • Second place — Olivia Hayden
  • Third place — Jenna Bradley
  • Fourth place — Isaiah Walker
  • Fifth place — Kavin Sparks
  • Sixth place — Jaren Walschmidt

 

Class 8 Heavyweight Gilts

  • First place — Ella Boulanger
  • Second place — Austin Gregory
  • Third place — Isabella Peterson
  • Fourth place — Adam Starr
  • Fifth place — Layla True
  • Sixth place — Alainna Preston
  • Seventh place — Katelyn Walschmidt

 

Champion Gilt — Ella Boulanger

Reserve Champion Gilt — Austin Gregory

 

Grand Champion Market Hog — Ella Boulanger

Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog — Jackson Whitmyer

 

Showmanship

 

Senior

  • First place — Brianna Stockwell
  • Second place — Zoe Pegura
  • Third place — Jenna Bradley
  • Fourth place — Shaelyn Bundy
  • Fifth place — Katelyn Waldschmidt
  • Sixth place — Mary Luchowski

 

Intermediate

  • First place — Kyla Sparks
  • Second place — Katherine Gregory
  • Third place — Ella Boulanger
  • Fourth place — Blake Hartsell
  • Fifth place — Adam Starr
  • Sixth place — Elizabeth Green

 

Junior

  • First place — Kaden Sparks
  • Second place — Jackson Whitmyer
  • Third place — Ezekial Pegura
  • Fourth place — Issac Walker
  • Fifth place — Stephen Linton
  • Sixth place — Olivia Stockwell

 

Beginning

  • First place — Kole Sparks
  • Second place — Kavin Sparks
  • Third place — Colt Whitmyer
  • Fourth place — Mayson Preston
  • Fifth place — Olivia Hayden
  • Sixth place — Anna Peterson

 

Grand Champion Swine Showman — Kyla Sparks

Reserve Grand Champion Showman — Brianna Stockwell

