Cass County Fair Horse Show results
Halter mares, ages 8-19
- First — Kaylee Groulx
- Second — Alexis Johnson
- Third — Peyton Bell
- Fourth — Madison Hershberger
- Fifth — Blake Majewski
- Sixth — Madelyn Glass
Halter geldings, ages 8-19
- First — Brody Lace
- Second — Sarah Stovern
- Third — Camryn Tryrakowski
- Fourth — Allyson Wright
Halter ponies, ages 8-19
- First — Kate Mih
- Second — Isaac Walker
- Third — Lily Russel
- Fourth — Azariah Brenneman
- Fifth — Paige Lilley
- Sixth — Kalayah Armstrong
- Champion Halter — Brody Lace
- Reserve Champion Halter — Kaylee Groulx
English showmanship horse, ages 14-19
- First — Zoe Pegura
- Second — Kaylee Groulx
- Third — Sarah Stovern
- Fourth — Amy Wyse
- Fifth — Julia Sheets
- Sixth — Madison Weedon
English showmanship horse, ages 9-13
- First — Brody Lace
- Second — Madelyn Glass
- Third — Allyson Wright
English showmanship ponies, ages 8-19
- First — Kate Mih
- Second — Lillian O’Connor
Champion English Showmanship — Zoe Pegura
Reserve Champion English Showmanship — Kate Mih
English equitation horse, ages 14 – 19
- First — Sarah Stovern
- Second — Madison Weedon
- Third — Zoe Pegura
- Fourth — Kaylee Groulx
- Fifth — Amy Wyse
- Sixth — Julia Sheets
English equitation horse, ages 9-13
- First — Brody Lace
- Second — Madelyn Glass
- Third — Allyson Wright
English equitation pony, ages 8-19
- First — Kate Mih
- Second — Lillian O’Connor
Champion English Equitation —Brody Lace
Reserve Champion English Equitatiton — Kate Mih
English lepasure horse, ages 14-19
- First — Sarah Stovern
- Second — Madison Weedon
- Third — Kaylee Groulx
- Fourth — Zoe Pegura
- Fifth — Amy Wyse
- Sixth — Julia Sheets
English pleasure horse, ages 9 -13
- First — Brody Lace
- Second — Madelyn Glass
- Third — Allyson Wright
English pleasure ponies, ages 9-19
- First — Kate Mih
- Second — Lillian O’Connor
English Pleasure — Sarah Stovern
Reserve Champion English Pleasure — Brody Lace
Western showmanship horse, ages 14-19
- First — Sarah Stovern
- Second — Zoe Pegura
- Third — Grace VanOverberghe
- Fourth — Julia Sheets
- Fifth — Kaylee Groulx
Western showmanship horse, ages 9-13
- First — Brody Wyse
- Second — Brandon VanOverberghe
- Third — Baylee Davis
- Fourth — Peyton Bell
Western showmanship pony, ages 8-19
- First — Lillian O’Connor
- Second — Paige Lilley
Champion Western Showmanship — Zoe Pegura
Reserve Champion Western Showmanship — Sarah Stovern
Ranch showmanship horse, ages 14-19
- First — Erin Quigg
- Second — Amy Wyse
- Third — Lauren Quigg
- Fourth — Ashley Ray
- Fifth — Blake Majewski
- Sixth — Caitlyn Cass
Ranch showmanship horse, ages 8-13
- First — Alexus Johnson
- Second — Madelyn Glass
- Third — Isaiah Walker
- Fourth — Amanda Lilley
- Fifth — Allyson Wright
- Sixth — Madison Hershberger
Ranch showmanship pony, ages 8-19
- First — Kate Mih
- Second — Isaac Walker
- Third — Lily Russell
Champion Ranch Showmanship — Amy Wyse
Reserve Champion Ranch Showmanship — Kate Mih
Grand Champion Showmanship — Sarah Stovern
Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship — Kate Mih
Western horsemanship horse, ages 14-19
- First — Zoe Pegura
- Second — Madison Weedon
- Third — Grace VanOverberghe
- Four — Sarah Stovern
- Fifth — Kaylee Groulx
- Sixth — Julia Sheets
Western horsemanship horse, ages 9-13
- First — Brody Lace
- Second — Brandon VanOverberghe
- Third — Peyton Hall
Western horsemanship pony, ages 9-19
- First — Lillian O’Connor
- Second — Paige Lilley
- Third — Azariah Brenneman
Champion Western Horsemanship — Madison Weedon
Reserve Champion Western Horsemanship — Zoe Pegura
Ranch horsemanship horse, ages 14-19
- First — Ashley Ray
- Second — Erin Quigg
- Third — Lauren Quigg
- Fourth — Caitlyn Cass
- Fifth — Amy Wyse
- Sixth — Daniel Doyle
Ranch horsemanship horse, ages 9-13
- First — Madelyn Glass
- Second — Alexus Johnson
- Third — Amanda Lilley
- Fourth — Allyson Wright
Ranch horsemanship pony, ages 9-19
- First — Kate Mih
- Second — Isaac Walker
- Third — Lily Russell
Champion Ranch — Ashley Ray
Reserve Champion Ranch — Erin Quigg
Grand Champion Horsemanship — Zoe Pegura
Reserve Grand Champion Horsemanship — Madison Weedon
Walk trot horsemanship horse or pony: English, western or ranch, ages 8-19
- First — Baylee Davis
- Second — Isaiah Walker
- Third — Elise Karaman
- Fourth — Kamylah Rayo
- Fifth — Kalayah Armstrong
Western pleasure horse, ages 14-19
- First — Sarah Stovern
- Second — Grace VanOverberghe
- Third — Kaylee Groulx
- Fourth — Zoe Pegura
- Fifth — Julia Sheets
- Sixth — Alexis Paananan
Western pleasure horse, ages 9-13
- First — Brody Lace
- Second — Brandon VanOverberghe
- Third — Baylee Davis
- Fourth — Peyton Bell
Western pleasure pony, ages 9-19
- First — Lillian O’Connor
- Second — Azariah Brenneman
- Third — Paige Lilley
Champion Western Pleasure — Brody Lace
Reserve Champion Western Pleasure — Sarah Stovern
Ranch pleasure horse, ages 14-19
- First — Ashley Ray
- Second — Lauren Quigg
- Third — Caitlyn Cass
- Fourth — Amy Wyse
- Fifth — Erin Quigg
- Sixth — Blake Majewski
Ranch pleasure horse, ages 9 -13
- First — Madelyn Glass
- Second — Alexis Johnson
- Third — Allyson Wright
- Fifth — Amanda Lilley
Ranch pleasure pony ages, 9-19
- First — Kate Mih
- Second — Isaac Walker
- Third — Lily Russel
Champion Ranch Pleasure — Ashley Ray
Reserve Champion Ranch Pleasure — Lauren Quigg
Walk trot pleasure horse or pony, ages 8-19
- First — Isaiah Walker
- Second — Elise Karaman
- Third — Baylee Davis
- Fourth — Kamylah Rayo
- Fifth — Kalayah Armstrong
