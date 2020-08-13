Cass County Fair 4-H 2020 rabbit show results
Champion and Reserve Champion 4 Class
Champion — Timothy King
Reserve Champion — Owen Cooper
Champion and Reserve Champion 6 Class
Champion — Breece Cooper
Reserve Champion — Adrian Edwards
Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Overall Breed
Grand Champion Overall — Breece Cooper
Reserve Grand Champion Overall — Timothy King
Champion and Reserve Champion Showman
Champion — Alayna Brown
Reserve Champion — Olivia Stockwell
