August 13, 2020

Cass County Fair 4-H 2020 Dairy Show Results

By Submitted

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

Senior Showmanship

  • First place — Mary Tharp

 

Intermediate Showmanship

  • First place — Robert Tharp
  • Second place — Abigail Carpenter
  • Third place — Alainna M. Preston
  • Fourth place — Hanna Carr

 

Junior Showmanship

  • First place — Kaden L. Sparks
  • Second place — Carlee L. Cady

 

Beginning Showmanship

  • First place — Colton M. Cady
  • Second place — Kole F. Sparks
  • Third place — Mayson M. Preston
  • Fourth place — Breyan W. Carr

 

Grand Champion Dairy Showman — Mary Tharp

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Showman — Robert Tharp

