Cass County Fair 4-H 2020 Dairy Show Results
Senior Showmanship
- First place — Mary Tharp
Intermediate Showmanship
- First place — Robert Tharp
- Second place — Abigail Carpenter
- Third place — Alainna M. Preston
- Fourth place — Hanna Carr
Junior Showmanship
- First place — Kaden L. Sparks
- Second place — Carlee L. Cady
Beginning Showmanship
- First place — Colton M. Cady
- Second place — Kole F. Sparks
- Third place — Mayson M. Preston
- Fourth place — Breyan W. Carr
Grand Champion Dairy Showman — Mary Tharp
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Showman — Robert Tharp
