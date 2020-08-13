August 13, 2020

Cass County Fair 2020 goat show results

By Submitted

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

Dairy Market

Class 1

  • First Place — Azariah Brenneman
  • Second Place — Mackenzie Schuur
  • Third Place — Montana Mosher

Class 2

  • First Place — Madison Marshall
  • Second Place — Madison Marshall
  • Third Place — Fisher Mosher
  • Fourth Place — Bryce Mosher
  • Fifth Place — Archer Mosher

Class 3

  • First Place — Fisher Mosher
  • Second Place — Christopher Mosher
  • Third Place — Evan kniss
  • Fourth Place — MacKenzie Schuur
  • Fifth Place — Evan Kniss

 

Meat Market

Class 1

  • First Place — Emily Luthringer
  • Second Place — Adam Starr
  • Third Place — Hunter Steinman
  • Fourth Place — Emma Rauch
  • Fifth Place — Caiden Freeman
  • Sixth Place — Isiah Walker

Class 2

  • First Place — Lexus Watson
  • Second Place — Emily Luthringer
  • Third Place — Chase Johnson
  • Fourth Place — Jacob LaPorte
  • Fifth Place — Jacob LaPorte
  • Sixth Place — Isaac Walker
  • Seventh Place — Adeline LaPorte
  • Eighth Place — Korbin Hamilton

Jr. Doe, 12 months or younger

  • First Place — Adam Starr
  • Second Place — Brandon VanOverberghe
  • Third Place — Grace VanOverberghe
  • Fourth Place — Jacob LaPorte
  • Fifth Place — Cade Tyrakowski
  • Sixth Place — Adeline G LaPorte

Champion Doe 12, months and Under — Adam Starr

Reserve Champion Doe, 12 months and Under  — Johanna McDonald

 

Jr Doe 12, months and Older

  • First Place — Chase Johnson
  • Second Place — Brandon VanOverberghe
  • Third Place — Johanna McDonald
  • Fourth Place — Adeline LaPorte

Champion Jr Doe 12 months or older — Chase Johnson

Reserve Champion Jr Doe 12 months or older — Adam Starr

Doe, 2 years and under 3

  • First Place — Emily Luthringer
  • Second Place — Lexus Watson
  • Third Place — Jacob LaPorte
  • Fourth Place — Adeline LaPorte
  • Fifth Place — Brandon VanOverberghe
  • Sixth Place — Emma Rauch
  • Seventh Place — Chase Johnson
  • Eighth Place — Grace VanOverberghe

Doe, 3 years and Under 5

  • First Place — Emily Luthringer
  • Second Place — Camron Tyrakowski
  • Third Place — Cade Tyrakowski
  • Fourth Place — Grace VanOverberghe

Champion Senior Doe — Emily Luthringer

Reserve Senior Champion Doe — Lexus Watson

 

Pet Wether

  • First Place — Cameron Tyrakowski

Senior Goat Showmanship

  • First Place — Emily Luthringer
  • Second Place — Emma Rauch
  • Third Place — Christopher Mosher
  • Fourth Place — Lexus Watson

Intermediate Showmanship

  • First Place — Adam Starr
  • Second Place — Evan Kniss
  • Third Place — Mackenzie Schuur
  • Fourth Place — Conner Weston
  • Fifth Place — Fisher Mosher

Junior Showmanship

  • First Place — Cade Tyrakowski
  • Second Place — Azariah Brenneman
  • Third Place — Johanna McDonald
  • Fourth Place — Isaac Walker
  • Fifth Place — Montana Mosher
  • Sixth Place — Jacob LaPorte

Beginning Showmanship

  • First Place — Cameron Tyrakowski
  • Second Place — Kinley Weston
  • Third Place — Chase Johnson
  • Fourth Place — Caiden Freeman
  • Fifth Place — Isiah Walker
  • Sixth Place — Hunter Steinman
  • Seventh Place — Archer Mosher
  • Eighth Place — Bryce Mosher
  • Ninth Place — Korbin Hamilton
