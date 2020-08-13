Cass County Fair 2020 goat show results
Dairy Market
Class 1
- First Place — Azariah Brenneman
- Second Place — Mackenzie Schuur
- Third Place — Montana Mosher
Class 2
- First Place — Madison Marshall
- Second Place — Madison Marshall
- Third Place — Fisher Mosher
- Fourth Place — Bryce Mosher
- Fifth Place — Archer Mosher
Class 3
- First Place — Fisher Mosher
- Second Place — Christopher Mosher
- Third Place — Evan kniss
- Fourth Place — MacKenzie Schuur
- Fifth Place — Evan Kniss
Meat Market
Class 1
- First Place — Emily Luthringer
- Second Place — Adam Starr
- Third Place — Hunter Steinman
- Fourth Place — Emma Rauch
- Fifth Place — Caiden Freeman
- Sixth Place — Isiah Walker
Class 2
- First Place — Lexus Watson
- Second Place — Emily Luthringer
- Third Place — Chase Johnson
- Fourth Place — Jacob LaPorte
- Fifth Place — Jacob LaPorte
- Sixth Place — Isaac Walker
- Seventh Place — Adeline LaPorte
- Eighth Place — Korbin Hamilton
Jr. Doe, 12 months or younger
- First Place — Adam Starr
- Second Place — Brandon VanOverberghe
- Third Place — Grace VanOverberghe
- Fourth Place — Jacob LaPorte
- Fifth Place — Cade Tyrakowski
- Sixth Place — Adeline G LaPorte
Champion Doe 12, months and Under — Adam Starr
Reserve Champion Doe, 12 months and Under — Johanna McDonald
Jr Doe 12, months and Older
- First Place — Chase Johnson
- Second Place — Brandon VanOverberghe
- Third Place — Johanna McDonald
- Fourth Place — Adeline LaPorte
Champion Jr Doe 12 months or older — Chase Johnson
Reserve Champion Jr Doe 12 months or older — Adam Starr
Doe, 2 years and under 3
- First Place — Emily Luthringer
- Second Place — Lexus Watson
- Third Place — Jacob LaPorte
- Fourth Place — Adeline LaPorte
- Fifth Place — Brandon VanOverberghe
- Sixth Place — Emma Rauch
- Seventh Place — Chase Johnson
- Eighth Place — Grace VanOverberghe
Doe, 3 years and Under 5
- First Place — Emily Luthringer
- Second Place — Camron Tyrakowski
- Third Place — Cade Tyrakowski
- Fourth Place — Grace VanOverberghe
Champion Senior Doe — Emily Luthringer
Reserve Senior Champion Doe — Lexus Watson
Pet Wether
- First Place — Cameron Tyrakowski
Senior Goat Showmanship
- First Place — Emily Luthringer
- Second Place — Emma Rauch
- Third Place — Christopher Mosher
- Fourth Place — Lexus Watson
Intermediate Showmanship
- First Place — Adam Starr
- Second Place — Evan Kniss
- Third Place — Mackenzie Schuur
- Fourth Place — Conner Weston
- Fifth Place — Fisher Mosher
Junior Showmanship
- First Place — Cade Tyrakowski
- Second Place — Azariah Brenneman
- Third Place — Johanna McDonald
- Fourth Place — Isaac Walker
- Fifth Place — Montana Mosher
- Sixth Place — Jacob LaPorte
Beginning Showmanship
- First Place — Cameron Tyrakowski
- Second Place — Kinley Weston
- Third Place — Chase Johnson
- Fourth Place — Caiden Freeman
- Fifth Place — Isiah Walker
- Sixth Place — Hunter Steinman
- Seventh Place — Archer Mosher
- Eighth Place — Bryce Mosher
- Ninth Place — Korbin Hamilton
