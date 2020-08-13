August 13, 2020

Cass County Fair 2020 dog show results

Agility

Advanced Agility – All age groups

  • First Place — Zoe Pegura
  • Second Place — Mary Tharp

 

Intermediate

  • First Place — Daniel Doyle
  • Second Place — Daniel Doyle
  • Third Place — Cade Tyrakowski

 

Beginning

  • First Place — Layla True
  • Second Place — Camryn Tyrakowski
  • Third Place — Daniel Doyle

 

Grand Champion Agility — Zoe Pegura

Reserve Grand Champion Agility — Mary Tharp

 

Rally

Intermediate

  • First Place — Zoe Pegura
  • Second Place — Daniel Doyle

 

Novice B

  • First Place — Daniel Doyle
  • Second Place — Mary Tharp
  • Third Place — Camryn Tyrakowski

 

Novice A

  • First Place — Daniel Doyle
  • Second Place — Layla True

 

Grand Champion Overall Rally — Zoe Pegura

Reserve Grand Champion Overall Rally — Daniel Doyle

 

Obedience

Sub Novice

  • First Place — Daniel Doyle
  • Second Place — Layla True
  • Third Place — Cade Tyrakowski
  • Fourth Place — Camryn Tyrakowski

 

Novice

  • First Place — Daniel Doyle
  • Second Place — Mary Tharp

 

Grad Nov

  • First Place — Zoe Pegura

 

Grand Champion Overall on Leash — Daniel Doyle

Reserve Grand Champion Overall on Leash — Layla True

Grand Champion Overall off Leash — Daniel Doyle

Reserve Grand Champion Overall off Leash — Zoe Pegura

 

Showmanship

Senior

  • First Place — Mary Tharp
  • Second Place — Zoe Pegura
  • Third Place — Daniel Doyle
  • Fourth Place — Layla True

 

Junior

  • First Place — Cade Tyrakowski
  • Second Place — Camryn Tyrakowski

 

Grand Champion Dog Showman — Mary Tharp

Reserve Grand Champion Dog Showman — Zoe Pegura

Grand Champion Costume — Camryn Tyrakowski

Reserve Grand Champion Costume — Cade Tyrakowski

