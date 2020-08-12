August 12, 2020

Norman Shuler, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:29 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020

March 3, 1927 — July 7, 2020

Norman Louis Shuler, 93, of Niles, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Norman was born on March 3, 1927, in Berrien Springs, to Henry and Dorothy (Pullen) Shuler. On Feb. 3, 1962, he married Janet Nelson in Buchanan.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Shuler; son, John (Tammy) Shuler; daughters, Gail (Dale) Matteson, Gwen Mckeon; brother, Charles Shuler; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceding him is death are his parents, Henry and Dorothy; first wife, Marilyn (Moss) Shuler; brothers, George and William; and granddaughter, Brooke Simon.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.

