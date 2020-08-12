Maryle Weidlich, of Georgia
Maryle Weidlich, 93, of Georgia, formerly of Battle Creek, died Monday, July 27, 2020. A private committal service was on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Battle Creek Memorial Park. Arrangements were entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
