August 11, 2020

Pictured is a winner from a previous year.

Cass County Fair Show and Go gives youth time to shine

By Max Harden

Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — The 2020 Cass County Fair may have been canceled, but Fair Board President Brian Kuemin wanted to find a way to allow the county youth to showcase their livestock projects.

So Kuemin and the board created the Cass County Fair Show and Go, which ran from Saturday, Aug. 1 to Friday, Aug. 7 at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Cassopolis.

“We were unable to have a normal fair, unfortunately,” Kuemin said. “But the board wanted to give our youth an opportunity to show their animals and give them a sense of normalcy during this time. So we invited the kids and their parents to the fairgrounds.”

The Show and Go consisted of 13 events, including a dog show, sheep show, dairy show, and swine show. Exhibitors brought in their animals for the show and took them home the same day. The events started in the morning and ended in the afternoon.

“It seemed very odd leaving the gates in the afternoon,” Kuemin said. “Definitely not a typical fair week.”

Health and safety measures included temperature checks at the gate and a COVID-19 questionnaire. Show locations were disinfected and handwashing and sanitizing stations were placed throughout the grounds and in the buildings. Access to the fairgrounds was limited to event staff, exhibitors and parents.

“Everything was sanitized between shows,” Kuemin said. “We wanted this to be a safe environment for everyone involved. I couldn’t be more proud of the board and the people who put the time and effort into making this work. Everyone did a great job of providing a great opportunity for our kids. Proud of everything that happened and that we were able to do this for our kids.”

To keep the number of spectators down, the fair did not promote the event to the public. Even so, fair sponsors of the past reached out about sponsoring awards for the events.

“We didn’t seek out any sponsors, so we were very appreciative of that,” Kuemin said. “When we decided to postpone the fair, most of the folks rolled over their partnerships to next year. That says a lot about the relationship we have with our partners.”

Positive feedback from exhibitors has Kuemin excited about next year’s fair, which he hopes is a return to normal.

“We’re already talking about planning for 2021,” Kuemin said. “It feels great to do the things that we do for our youth. The fair is all about the community. You don’t realize how much you miss seeing the people you usually see at the county fair. We’re anxious to bring that back to the community and offer that up for 2021.”

Print Article

Brandywine Education

Brandywine school board accepts back to school plan

Cass County

Cass County Fair Show and Go gives youth time to shine

News

Niles City Council approves social district 7-1

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council plans for Redevelopment Ready Communities certification

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks donate to Cass County Council on Aging

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair to host third Fair Food Drive Thru

Cass County

Elkhart man saved from burning car in Mason Township

Berrien County

Update: Arrest made in wrong-way crash in Niles Township

News

Multiple area residents sentenced in Berrien County Court Monday

Berrien County

Hazardous weather outlook includes damaging winds for Berrien, Cass counties

News

Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail receives funding toward next stop

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in motorcycle vs. truck accident

Cass County

One injured in Pokagon Township motorcycle crash

Cass County

Union woman injured in single vehicle crash

Cass County

One person injured in Newberg Township motorcycle crash

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new bloodhound

Berrien County

Emergency order presents challenges to growers, organizations

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools hosts virtual town hall with parents

Cassopolis

On the Mantle opens in downtown Cassopolis selling handmade skincare

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced to jail following drug overdose, probation violation

Cass County

MEC annexes back into the village limits

Buchanan

Buchanan selects new city manager

Dowagiac

New Dowagiac pastor aims to ‘recapture the heartbeat’ of the Bible

Edwardsburg

Monday Evening club adds plaque to celebratory marker