August 11, 2020

Update: Arrest made in wrong-way crash in Niles Township

By Staff Report

Published 3:33 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

NILES TOWNSHIP—On Monday afternoon, Undersheriff Chuck Heit of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department released the name and charges of the 29-year-old woman who caused a wrong-way collision on St. Joseph Valley Parkway on July 22.

Nyesha Alvern Campbell, 29, of Benton Charter Township, was arraigned Monday at the Niles Courthouse on three charges. The charges include operating while intoxicated causing death, carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle and felony firearms.

On July 22, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department released that officers were dispatched to the report of a dark, SUV northbound on St. Joseph Valley Parkway in the southbound lane at the 6-mile marker.

As officers responded to the report, they were informed of a head-on collision at the 9-mile marker involving the reported vehicle.

Deputies from Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township police department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s department arrived to find Campbell outside of her GMC Arcadia refusing medical treatment.

Officers located the driver of the Ford Fusion involved, who was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Fusion was identified as Darnell D. Johnson, 28, of Benton Harbor.

Campbell was hospitalized for the treatment of her injuries sustained from the crash.

She was given a $2,500 bond on each of the charges, and will be required to be placed on Soberlink, according to Heit.

Heit’s report said Campbell had posted bond on each of the charges at the courthouse. There is a hearing date for a preliminary exam scheduled for Aug. 19.

