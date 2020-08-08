August 8, 2020

Helen Luth Mannion, of Southern Pines, North Carolina

By Submitted

Published 7:50 am Saturday, August 8, 2020

April 27, 1935 — July 7, 2020

Helen Luth Mannion, 85, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, died on July 7, 2020, at Quail Haven Retirement Village.

Mrs. (Helen Ann Luth) Mannion was born on April 27, 1935, in the Dutch West Indies on the island of Aruba, to Edith Rose Nugent and Collins Henry Luth, of Niles.

She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, South Bend, in 1953. The following fall she entered the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, Michigan. After obtaining a master’s in library science in 1970, she began a 25-year teaching career, finishing at the Maine Township East High School, Park Ridge, Illinois.

While in Chicago, Mrs. Mannion met the love of her life, John F. Mannion, of Oak Park, Illinois.  The couple were married in Chicago on March 9, 1982.

Mrs. Mannion became an avid Chicago sailor. She also loved to fish and learned to cast quite well in the northern Wisconsin lakes enjoyed by Mr. Mannion since childhood. During her many years in Chicago, Mrs. Mannion played competitive tennis, enjoyed attending the ballet and the Chicago Art Institute.

Mr. and Mrs. Mannion retired to Southern Pines in 1999, where Mrs. Mannion continued to play tennis and pursued a love of golf. She served on many hospitality committees at Knollwood Village and will be deeply missed by her friends there.

Mrs. Mannion is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, John F. Mannion, of Southern Pines, North Carolina; her daughter, Mary G. Holt, of Washington D.C.; and her son, Robert Collins Holt and his wife, Christine, of Florence, Kentucky.

She is survived by three grandchildren, Megan Rose Holt, Kacey Ann Holt Castaneda and Charles Robert Aboussie. Mrs. Mannion is also survived by her sister, Mary Gray (Luth) Dalton, of St. Simon’s Island, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews across the country, from New York City to Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Ft. Collins, Colorado.

A memorial Mass will be on Sept. 11, 2020, at Holy Maternity Catholic Church in Dowagiac, followed by interment at the Riverside Cemetery.

Print Article

Cass County

One person injured in Newberg Township motorcycle crash

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new bloodhound

Berrien County

Emergency order presents challenges to growers, organizations

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools hosts virtual town hall with parents

Cassopolis

On the Mantle opens in downtown Cassopolis selling handmade skincare

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced to jail following drug overdose, probation violation

Cass County

MEC annexes back into the village limits

Buchanan

Buchanan selects new city manager

Dowagiac

New Dowagiac pastor aims to ‘recapture the heartbeat’ of the Bible

Edwardsburg

Monday Evening club adds plaque to celebratory marker

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg residents open Mosquito Joe franchise

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education votes to start year with distance learning

Education

Niles superintendent hosts outdoor, active meeting to discuss back to school concerns

Berrien County

Vikings assemble backpacks for students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident named 2021 Cass County Miss Agriculture USA Queen

Berrien County

Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan to host virtual short film festival Aug. 19

News

Niles nonprofit works to keep evictions out of courts

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office launches internal investigation into video incident

News

Whitmer signs executive directive recognizing, addressing racism as a public health crisis

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer approves $28 million in outdoor recreation development and acquisition grants

Berrien County

Arrest, use of force streamed on Facebook Live involved Berrien County deputy

Business

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce unveils upcoming Same Day Rewards Program

Dowagiac

Renovation work begins on Dowagiac’s China Garden

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass County unofficial election results