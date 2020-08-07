August 7, 2020

Annie Hansen is a senior on the Buchanan soccer team. She is the daughter of Carol Smuda. (Submitted photo)

Senior bios: Buchanan’s Annie Hansen

By Scott Novak

Published 3:00 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

Annie Hansen is a senior on the Buchanan soccer team.

Activities: Horseback riding and new to soccer.

Hobbies: Horse shows. Crafts for the fair and walking my dog.

My favorite soccer memory: When we did runs, and we dropped the bottle and had to do an extra lap. When we finished, I went up to coach and dropped the bottle in front of him and said “go run a lap.”.

Awards/Accomplishments: Pushing myself out of my comfort zone and trying out for soccer.

Advice to underclassmen: Try out for sports that you assume you do not like or are not the best at. You will never know if you don’t try.

Future plans: Attend college for business, maybe play soccer or get a real estate sales license.

How have you been making the best of being quarantined?: By spending most of my time with my animals, with my family and doing crafts.

Print Article

Berrien County

Emergency order presents challenges to growers, organizations

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools hosts virtual town hall with parents

Cassopolis

On the Mantle opens in downtown Cassopolis selling handmade skincare

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced to jail following drug overdose, probation violation

Cass County

MEC annexes back into the village limits

Buchanan

Buchanan selects new city manager

Dowagiac

New Dowagiac pastor aims to ‘recapture the heartbeat’ of the Bible

Edwardsburg

Monday Evening club adds plaque to celebratory marker

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg residents open Mosquito Joe franchise

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education votes to start year with distance learning

Education

Niles superintendent hosts outdoor, active meeting to discuss back to school concerns

Berrien County

Vikings assemble backpacks for students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident named 2021 Cass County Miss Agriculture USA Queen

Berrien County

Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan to host virtual short film festival Aug. 19

News

Niles nonprofit works to keep evictions out of courts

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office launches internal investigation into video incident

News

Whitmer signs executive directive recognizing, addressing racism as a public health crisis

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer approves $28 million in outdoor recreation development and acquisition grants

Berrien County

Arrest, use of force streamed on Facebook Live involved Berrien County deputy

Business

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce unveils upcoming Same Day Rewards Program

Dowagiac

Renovation work begins on Dowagiac’s China Garden

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass County unofficial election results

Berrien County

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup truck

Berrien County

Berrien County services work to connect homeless to housing