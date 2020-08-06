August 6, 2020

Due to how narrow the course is at Madeline Bertrand Park, Niles cross country is moving the Niles Stampede to Dowagiac for 2020. (Leader file photo)

Viking Stampede moved to Dowagiac

By Scott Novak

Published 2:19 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020

NILES — There will be many changes when it comes to fall sports in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the first has been some of the area cross country teams are having to redesign their courses or move to another course. The recently released Michigan High School Athletic Association guidelines for competition limits participation to 70 runners per race.

That means large invitationals are being canceled left and right.

Fortunately, the annual Viking Stampede, scheduled for Aug. 21, is not one of them according to Niles Athletic Director Jeff Upton.

Upton announced Wednesday that the stampede would be moved to Dowagiac and run on the Chieftains’ home course, which the Vikings used to use for many years before getting their own course at Madeline Bertrand Park. That facility is too narrow for Niles to use this season under the current guidelines.

“MHSAA regulations require no repetition of the course and a minimum distance of 6 feet width in all areas of the course,” Upton said. “Madeline Bertrand Park is a fantastic cross course, but it does repeat, and there are many sections of the course that are less than six feet wide. For this year’s event, we had to relocate to the Southwestern Michigan College/Dowagiac Middle School course. We are anticipating our return to Madeline Bertrand Park for next year’s event.”

Due to the regulation of only 70 runners per race, each of the six schools that are currently planning on participating will be limited to 14 runners.

“With COVID regulations this year, we are just trying to have events, so rather than cancel we anticipate our schools will participate,” Upton said. “We will have many protocols in place, and as our state of Michigan rules currently are written and enforced, unfortunately, no spectators will be allowed.”

The Niles event is one of the earliest cross country invitational in the state. Upton would like to share what they learn with others.

“Our Viking Stampede will be one of the first events of the season, so we are hoping to run the meet, have many protocols in place, and then discuss with the MHSAA and other hosts the results and recommendations moving forward,” he said.

Currently, Battle Creek Harper Creek, Plainwell, Sturgis, Lakeshore and Paw Paw will compete against the Vikings.

 

Print Article

Edwardsburg

Monday Evening club adds plaque to celebratory marker

Cassopolis

MEC annexes back into the village limits

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg residents open Mosquito Joe franchise

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education votes to start year with distance learning

Education

Niles superintendent hosts outdoor, active meeting to discuss back to school concerns

Berrien County

Vikings assemble backpacks for students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident named 2021 Cass County Miss Agriculture USA Queen

Berrien County

Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan to host virtual short film festival Aug. 19

News

Niles nonprofit works to keep evictions out of courts

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office launches internal investigation into video incident

News

Whitmer signs executive directive recognizing, addressing racism as a public health crisis

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer approves $28 million in outdoor recreation development and acquisition grants

Berrien County

Arrest, use of force streamed on Facebook Live involved Berrien County deputy

Business

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce unveils upcoming Same Day Rewards Program

Dowagiac

Renovation work begins on Dowagiac’s China Garden

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass County unofficial election results

Berrien County

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup truck

Berrien County

Berrien County services work to connect homeless to housing

Dowagiac

DUS seeks board member

Brandywine Education

Brandywine reviews reopening plan

Buchanan

Tin Shop Theatre to host outdoor production of ‘Into the Woods’

Dowagiac

Under The Harvest Moon Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

News

Niles Township appoints acting fire chief, introduces new fire code

Berrien County

Plastic surgeon to discuss cosmetic, reconstructive procedures