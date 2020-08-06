August 6, 2020

Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan to host virtual short film festival Aug. 19

By Submitted

Published 9:41 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted virtually by Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

This film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through seven short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

While the event had originally been planned to be in-person, the staff and board of Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan is excited to be able to pivot to a virtual format, and to offer the event for free, officials said.

Registration is required, and more information is available at gotrswmi.org/lunafest. Films do contain mature subject matter, and viewing is recommended for adults (ages 14-17 with guardian discretion).

The event is free, and donations are welcome. All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. Thus far, LUNAFEST, which is created and funded by LUNA, The Whole Nutrition Bar, has raised more than $5 million for nonprofit organizations across the US and Canada.

Information about the films can be found at lunafest.org/filmmakers, as well as Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan Facebook page.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident named 2021 Cass County Miss Agriculture USA Queen

Berrien County

Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan to host virtual short film festival Aug. 19

News

Niles nonprofit works to keep evictions out of courts

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office launches internal investigation into video incident

News

Whitmer signs executive directive recognizing, addressing racism as a public health crisis

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer approves $28 million in outdoor recreation development and acquisition grants

Berrien County

Arrest, use of force streamed on Facebook Live involved Berrien County deputy

Business

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce unveils upcoming Same Day Rewards Program

Dowagiac

Renovation work begins on Dowagiac’s China Garden

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass County unofficial election results

Berrien County

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup truck

Berrien County

Berrien County services work to connect homeless to housing

Dowagiac

DUS seeks board member

Brandywine Education

Brandywine reviews reopening plan

Buchanan

Tin Shop Theatre to host outdoor production of ‘Into the Woods’

Dowagiac

Under The Harvest Moon Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

News

Niles Township appoints acting fire chief, introduces new fire code

Berrien County

Plastic surgeon to discuss cosmetic, reconstructive procedures

Brandywine Education

Alternative prom allows area students to enjoy dance amid COVID-19

News

MDHHS issues order requiring testing of agricultural, food processing employees

Cass County

Cass County sees increase in concealed carry permits

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Community Schools to hear public comment Monday, vote next week

Buchanan

Buchanan begins search for next city manager

News

Apple Fest organizers to debut Harvest Market