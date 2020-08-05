Leonard David Edmunds, of Cassopolis

Leonard David Edmunds, 83, of Cassopolis, passed away surrounded by his family, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Leonard was born on Nov. 2, 1936, in Dowagiac, to the late Ira and Beatrice (Sibley) Edmunds. He was a 1956 graduate of Dowagiac High School; then served his country while in the U.S. Army until 1958.

On March 16, 1963, he married Joyce Stull; she preceded him in death in 2000.

Leonard was a dairy farmer for many years. He hosted “Thresher Days” every fall. He loved playing with antique tractors and could always be found working on something.

He is survived by his children, Suzanne (Jay) Suseland, Kenny Edmunds, Brenda (Glenn) Blough and Jennifer (Roger) Kirtley; a granddaughter, Wren (Dan) Hershberger; great-grandsons, Will and Wyatt Hershberger; a sister-in-law, Joan (David) Ogrin; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Leonard is also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy LaPorte.

A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, on the Leonard Edmunds Farm located at 59453 Decatur Rd., Cassopolis.

Visitation will precede the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the farm. Burial will follow at Youngs Prairie Cemetery in Cassopolis. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.