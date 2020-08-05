Berrien, Cass County unofficial election results
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Berrien and Cass counties for the Aug. 4 primary election with 100 percent of precincts reported.
BERRIEN COUNTY
Prosecutor
Steven Pierangeli, R — 17,964 votes
Sheriff
- Paul Bailey, R — 18,850 votes
Clerk
Sharon Tyler, R — 18,503 votes
Gwen Swanigan, D — 9,910 votes
Treasurer
Shelly Weich, R — 12, 407 votes
Troy Rolling, R — 6,878 votes
Register of Deeds
Lora Gnodtke Freehling, R — 11,629 votes
Brandon Vance, R — 7, 525 votes
Drain Commissioner
Christopher Quattrin, R — 17, 466 votes
Surveyor
John Kamer, R — 17,537 votes
County Commissioner, District 1
Dave Vollrath, R — 1,774 votes
Kevin Holmes, D — 600 votes
County Commissioner, District 2
Jon Hinkleman, R — 1,603 votes
County Commissioner, District 3
Don Meeks, D — 1,158 votes
County Commissioner, District 4
Mamie Yarbrough, D — 611 votes
Sharonn Henderson, D — 284 votes
County Commissioner, District 5
Bruce Gorenflo, R — 1,129 votes
David Yardley, R — 675 votes
Rayonte Bell, D — 1,534 votes
County Commissioner, District 6
Julie Wuerfel, R — 1,374 votes
Chris Heugel, R — 1,334 votes
County Commissioner, District 7
Robert Harrison, R — 2,361
County Commissioner, District 8
Teri Sue Freehling, R — 1,899 votes
County Commissioner, District 9
Ezra Scott, R — 1,481 votes
Rich Eicholz, D — 1,335 votes
County Commissioner, District 10
Richard McKinley Elliott, R — 1,578 votes
County Commissioner, District 11
Jim Curran, R — 1,124 votes
County Commissioner, District 12
Michael Majerek, R — 786 votes
Michael Poorman, D — 738 votes
BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Malinda Cole-Crocker, R — 329 votes
Eugene Casto, R ‚— 268 votes
Clerk
Sheila Reitz, R — 545 votes
Treasurer
Rachel Plank, R — 545 votes
Trustees
Brad Huebner, R — 427 votes
Lynn Perris, R — 376 votes
Wallace Casto, R — 218 votes
NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
James Stover, R — 1,261 votes
Clerk
Terry Eull, R — 1,282 votes
Treasurer
James Ringler, R — 1,243 votes
Trustees
Christine Vella, R — 1,027 votes
Richard Cooper, R — 1,012 votes
Herschel Hoese, R — 1,003 votes
Daniel Pulaski Jr., R — 975 votes
Park Commissioner
Christopher Warburton, R — 988 votes
Jordan Perkins, R — 954 votes
Wayne Perkins, R — 914 votes
Brittany LeAnne Floor, R (write in candidate) — 13 votes
Sarah Craig Pratt, D — 676 votes
Jill DeLucia, D — 658 votes
BERRIEN COUNTY PROPOSALS
County Law Enforcement Proposal
Yes — 25,575 votes
No — 6,680 votes
County 911 proposal
Yes — 27,803 votes
No — 4,535 votes
County Senior Center Proposal
Yes — 26,993 votes
No — 5,270
City of Niles Dial-A-Ride Proposal
Yes — 1,148 votes
No — 385 votes
Buchanan District Library Millage Proposal
Yes — 1,498 votes
No — 559 votes
CASS COUNTY
Prosecutor
Victor Fitz, R — 5,861 votes
Sheriff
Richard Behnke, R — 6,114 votes
Clerk/Register of Deeds
Monica McMichael, R — 5,987 votes
Treasurer
Hope Anderson, R — 5,939 votes
Drain Commissioner
Jeff VanBelle, R — 5,843 votes
Tony Catanzarite, D — 2,447 votes
Surveyor
Thomas Stephenson, R — 5,893 votes
County Commissioner, District 1
Ryan Laylinn, R — 553 votes
Andrew Schilling, R — 456 votes
Julie Dye, D — 402 votes
County Commissioner, District 2
Dixie Annn File, R — 979 votes
County Commissioner, District 3
Dwight Dyes, R — 1,046 votes
County Commissioner, District 4
Roseann Marchetti, R — 783 votes
County Commissioner, District 5
Robert Benjamin, R — 744 votes
Dean Hill, D — 381 votes
County Commissioner, District 6
Michael Grice, R — 733 votes
Michael Dimino, D — 379 votes
County Commissioner, District 7
Jeremiah Justin Jones, R — 576 votes
Ron Reeves, D — 436 votes
CALVIN TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Adrienne Glover, D — 176 votes
Clerk
Michelle Anderson, D — 116 votes
Jenice Sorsby-Cloud, D — 63 votes
Treasurer
Rosemary Gillam, D — 173 votes
Trustees
Keith Carter, R — 178 votes
Rebecca Mitchell, D — 163 votes
HOWARD TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Bill Kasprzak, R — 402 votes
Michael True, R — 347 votes
Clerk
Sheri Wozniak, D — 359 votees
Treasurer
Michael Gordon, R — 548 votes
Tyran Munger, R — 182 votes
Trustees
Michael Daly, R — 545 votes
Hank Johnson, R — 420 votes
Phillip Hurlbutt, D — 359 votes
Park Commissioner
Erika Pickles, R — 669 votes
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Dean Hass, R — 199 votes
Leroy McNeary, R — 147 votes
Clerk
Jennifer Brunner, R — 291 votes
- Elizabeth Gillam, D — 115 votes
Treasurer
Lottee Kirstein, R — 297 votes
Trustees
Jeffrey Gillam, D — 104 votes
Della Bundle, D — 98 votes
LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Robert Wright, D — 213 votes
Clerk
Karrie Bruens, D — 179 votes
Jason Gatties, D — 50 votes
Treasurer
Naomi Criswell, R — 289 votes
Trustees
Paul File, R — 280 votes
John Juroff, D — 164 votes
Priscilla Gatties, D — 144 votes
MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Edward Koshar, R — 271 votes
Ronald Kish, D — 136 votes
Clerk
Paulette Hutson, R — 280 votes
Ann Webb, D — 134 votes
Treasurer
LeeAnn Mroz, R — 272 votes
Trustees
Matthew Schick, R — 241 votes
Donald Hess Jr., R — 216 votes
Sarah Porath, D — 130 votes
Cheyenne Wilmers, D — 102 votes
MASON TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
John Brandt, R — 271 votes
Clerk
Janett Dull, R — 275 votes
Treasurer
Arlene Chew, R — 273 votes
Trustees
David Allen, R — 248 votes
Charlie Arnold, R — 213 votes
MILTON TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Eric Renken, R — 315 votes
Clerk
Tony Floyd, R — 317 votes
Treasurer
Susan Flowers, R — 314 votes
Trustees
Richard Mullin, R — 281 votes
Phillip Egert, R — 266 votes
NEWBERG TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Willis Norton, R — 75 votes
Clerk
Amanda Norton-Duff, R — 216 votes
Trustees
James Rifenberg, R — 211 votes
Vickie Sherry, R — 138 votes
ONTWA TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Jerry Marchetti, R — 754 votes
Clerk
Tina VanBelle, R — 770 votes
Treasurer
Sharee Leist, R — 765 votes
Trustees
Meryl Christensen, R — 659 votes
Jeff Kozinski, R — 652 votes
Dawn Bolock, R — 639 votes
Dan Stutsman, R — 597 votes
Karen Crelling, D — 298 votes
Victor Gutierrez-Schultz, D — 275 votes
PENN TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Oli Olafsson, R — 301 votes
Clerk
Lisa Fitzsimons, R — 296 votes
Treasurer
Paul Rutherford, R — 295 votes
Trustees
Roger Leach, R — 257 votes
Lee Harold Sparks, 248 votes
POKAGON TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Linda Preston, D — 139 votes
Clerk
Christina Davis, R — 293 votes
Treasurer
Kevin Young, R — 215 votes
Renee Meiser, R — 102 votes
Trustees
Robert Shaffer, R — 244 votes
Gary Mihills, R — 214 votes
PORTER TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Cory Marlow, R — 582
Clerk
Beth Russell, R — 589 votes
Treasurer
Helen Croninger, R — 578 votes
Trustees
Tom Harman, R — 550 votes
Leard Wylie, R — 421 votes
SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Bill Saunders, R — 441 votes
Clerk
Lorri Behnke, R — 456 votes
Treasurer
Maureen Sullivan-Kuriata, R — 443 votes
Trustees
Mike Glynn, R — 332 votes
Mick Braman, R — 257 votes
Charles Glenn Feirck, R — 202 votes
VOLINIA TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Lawrence Davis, R — 164 votes
Clerk
Annette Peters, R — 195 votes
Trustees
Donald Huff, R — 135 votes
Harry Robert Rasmussen III, R — 99 votes
Nicholas Seelye, R — 98 votes
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
Frank Butts, R — 333 votes
Clerk
Kurt Reich, R — 329 votes
Treasurer
Judith Fusko, R — 334 votes
Trustees
James Griggs, R — 276 votes
Frank Maley, R — 261
CASS COUNTY PROPOSALS
County Drug Enforcement Millage Proposal
Yes — 6,535 votes
No — 3,064 votes
Ontwa Fire and Ambulance Millage Proposal
Yes — 1,114 votes
No — 167 votes
Silver Creek Police and Fire Millage Proposal
Yes — 605 votes
No — 53 votes
Edwardsburg Schools Millage Proposal
Yes — 1,638 votes
No — 683
Southeast Public Safety Authority Proposal
Yes — 1,017 votes
No — 306 votes
County Older Citizen Services Proposal
Yes — 7,574 votes
No — 2,047 votes
County Medical Care Millage Proposal
Yes — 6,238 votes
No — 3,305 votes
Ontwa Police Millage Proposal
Yes — 999 votes
No — 275 votes
Ontwa Ambulance Service Millage Proposal
Yes — 1,092 votes
No — 177 votes
STATE
(Editor’s note: As of 10 a.m. this morning, 100 percent of precincts were not reported in the state of Michigan)
U.S. State Senator
Gary Peters, D
John James, R
Representatives in Congress, District 6
Fred Upton, R — 49, 711 votes
Elena Oelke, R — 30,505 votes
Jon Hoadley, D — 29, 870 votes
Jen Richardson, D — 27,576 votes
Representative in State Legislature, District 59
Steve Carra, R — 5,003 votes
Jack Coleman, R — 3,136 votes
Larry Walton, R — 2,390 votes
Allen Balog, R — 2,077 votes
Daniel Hinkle, R — 814 votes
Amy East, D
Representative in State Legislature, District 78
Dan VandenHeede, D
Brad Paquette, R
Representative in State Legislature, District 79
Pauline Wendzel, R — 10,076 votes
Jacquie Blackwell, R — 2,145 votes
Chokwe Pitchford, D
Berrien County services work to connect homeless to housing
BERRIEN COUNTY — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to financially impact people already precariously housed. The U.S. Department of Labor... read more