August 5, 2020

Berrien, Cass County unofficial election results

By Staff Report

Published 10:14 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Berrien and Cass counties for the Aug. 4 primary election with 100 percent of precincts reported.

 

BERRIEN COUNTY

Prosecutor

Steven Pierangeli, R — 17,964 votes

 

Sheriff

  1. Paul Bailey, R — 18,850 votes

 

Clerk

Sharon Tyler, R — 18,503 votes

Gwen Swanigan, D — 9,910 votes

 

Treasurer

Shelly Weich, R — 12, 407 votes

Troy Rolling, R — 6,878 votes

 

Register of Deeds

Lora Gnodtke Freehling, R — 11,629 votes

Brandon Vance, R — 7, 525 votes

 

Drain Commissioner

Christopher Quattrin, R — 17, 466 votes

 

Surveyor

John Kamer, R — 17,537 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 1

Dave Vollrath, R — 1,774 votes

Kevin Holmes, D — 600 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 2

Jon Hinkleman, R — 1,603 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 3

Don Meeks, D — 1,158 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 4

Mamie Yarbrough, D — 611 votes

Sharonn Henderson, D — 284 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 5

Bruce Gorenflo, R — 1,129 votes

David Yardley, R — 675 votes

Rayonte Bell, D — 1,534 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 6

Julie Wuerfel, R — 1,374 votes

Chris Heugel, R — 1,334 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 7

Robert Harrison, R — 2,361

 

County Commissioner, District 8

Teri Sue Freehling, R — 1,899 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 9

Ezra Scott, R — 1,481 votes

Rich Eicholz, D — 1,335 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 10

Richard McKinley Elliott, R — 1,578 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 11

Jim Curran, R — 1,124 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 12

Michael Majerek, R — 786 votes

Michael Poorman, D — 738 votes

 

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Malinda Cole-Crocker, R — 329 votes

Eugene Casto, R ‚— 268 votes

 

Clerk

Sheila Reitz, R — 545 votes

 

Treasurer

Rachel Plank, R — 545 votes

 

Trustees

Brad Huebner, R — 427 votes

Lynn Perris, R — 376 votes

Wallace Casto, R — 218 votes

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

James Stover, R — 1,261 votes

 

Clerk

Terry Eull, R — 1,282 votes

 

Treasurer

James Ringler, R — 1,243 votes

 

Trustees

Christine Vella, R — 1,027 votes

Richard Cooper, R — 1,012 votes

Herschel Hoese, R — 1,003 votes

Daniel Pulaski Jr., R — 975 votes

 

Park Commissioner

Christopher Warburton, R — 988 votes

Jordan Perkins, R — 954 votes

Wayne Perkins, R — 914 votes

Brittany LeAnne Floor, R (write in candidate) — 13 votes

Sarah Craig Pratt, D — 676 votes

Jill DeLucia, D — 658 votes

 

BERRIEN COUNTY PROPOSALS

County Law Enforcement Proposal

Yes — 25,575 votes

No — 6,680 votes

 

County 911 proposal

Yes — 27,803 votes

No — 4,535 votes

 

County Senior Center Proposal

Yes — 26,993 votes

No — 5,270

 

City of Niles Dial-A-Ride Proposal

Yes — 1,148 votes

No — 385 votes

 

Buchanan District Library Millage Proposal

Yes — 1,498 votes

No — 559 votes

 

 

CASS COUNTY

Prosecutor

Victor Fitz, R — 5,861 votes

 

Sheriff

Richard Behnke, R — 6,114 votes

 

Clerk/Register of Deeds

Monica McMichael, R — 5,987 votes

 

Treasurer

Hope Anderson, R — 5,939 votes

 

Drain Commissioner

Jeff VanBelle, R — 5,843 votes

Tony Catanzarite, D — 2,447 votes

 

Surveyor

Thomas Stephenson, R — 5,893 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 1

Ryan Laylinn, R — 553 votes

Andrew Schilling, R — 456 votes

Julie Dye, D — 402 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 2

Dixie Annn File, R — 979 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 3

Dwight Dyes, R — 1,046 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 4

Roseann Marchetti, R — 783 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 5

Robert Benjamin, R — 744 votes

Dean Hill, D — 381 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 6

Michael Grice, R — 733 votes

Michael Dimino, D — 379 votes

 

County Commissioner, District 7

Jeremiah Justin Jones, R — 576 votes

Ron Reeves, D — 436 votes

 

CALVIN TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Adrienne Glover, D — 176 votes

 

Clerk

Michelle Anderson, D — 116 votes

Jenice Sorsby-Cloud, D — 63 votes

 

Treasurer

Rosemary Gillam, D — 173 votes

 

Trustees

Keith Carter, R — 178 votes

Rebecca Mitchell, D — 163 votes

 

HOWARD TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Bill Kasprzak, R — 402 votes

Michael True, R — 347 votes

 

Clerk

Sheri Wozniak, D — 359 votees

 

Treasurer

Michael Gordon, R — 548 votes

Tyran Munger, R — 182 votes

 

Trustees

Michael Daly, R — 545 votes

Hank Johnson, R — 420 votes

Phillip Hurlbutt, D — 359 votes

 

Park Commissioner

Erika Pickles, R — 669 votes

 

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Dean Hass, R — 199 votes

Leroy McNeary, R — 147 votes

 

Clerk

Jennifer Brunner, R — 291 votes

  1. Elizabeth Gillam, D — 115 votes

 

Treasurer

Lottee Kirstein, R — 297 votes

 

Trustees

Jeffrey Gillam, D — 104 votes

Della Bundle, D — 98 votes

 

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Robert Wright, D — 213 votes

 

Clerk

Karrie Bruens, D — 179 votes

Jason Gatties, D — 50 votes

 

Treasurer

Naomi Criswell, R — 289 votes

 

Trustees

Paul File, R — 280 votes

John Juroff, D — 164 votes

Priscilla Gatties, D — 144 votes

 

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Edward Koshar, R — 271 votes

Ronald Kish, D — 136 votes

 

Clerk

Paulette Hutson, R — 280 votes

Ann Webb, D — 134 votes

 

Treasurer

LeeAnn Mroz, R — 272 votes

 

Trustees

Matthew Schick, R — 241 votes

Donald Hess Jr., R — 216 votes

Sarah Porath, D — 130 votes

Cheyenne Wilmers, D — 102 votes

 

MASON TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

John Brandt, R — 271 votes

 

Clerk

Janett Dull, R — 275 votes

 

Treasurer

Arlene Chew, R — 273 votes

 

Trustees

David Allen, R — 248 votes

Charlie Arnold, R — 213 votes

 

MILTON TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Eric Renken, R — 315 votes

 

Clerk

Tony Floyd, R — 317 votes

 

Treasurer

Susan Flowers, R — 314 votes

 

Trustees

Richard Mullin, R — 281 votes

Phillip Egert, R — 266 votes

 

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Willis Norton, R — 75 votes

 

Clerk

Amanda Norton-Duff, R — 216 votes

 

Trustees

James Rifenberg, R — 211 votes

Vickie Sherry, R — 138 votes

 

ONTWA TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Jerry Marchetti, R — 754 votes

 

Clerk

Tina VanBelle, R — 770 votes

 

Treasurer

Sharee Leist, R — 765 votes

 

Trustees

Meryl Christensen, R — 659 votes

Jeff Kozinski, R — 652 votes

Dawn Bolock, R — 639 votes

Dan Stutsman, R — 597 votes

Karen Crelling, D — 298 votes

Victor Gutierrez-Schultz, D — 275 votes

 

PENN TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Oli Olafsson, R — 301 votes

 

Clerk

Lisa Fitzsimons, R — 296 votes

 

Treasurer

Paul Rutherford, R — 295 votes

 

Trustees

Roger Leach, R — 257 votes

Lee Harold Sparks, 248 votes

 

POKAGON TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Linda Preston, D — 139 votes

 

Clerk

Christina Davis, R — 293 votes

 

Treasurer

Kevin Young, R — 215 votes

Renee Meiser, R — 102 votes

 

Trustees

Robert Shaffer, R — 244 votes

Gary Mihills, R — 214 votes

 

PORTER TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Cory Marlow, R — 582

 

Clerk

Beth Russell, R — 589 votes

 

Treasurer

Helen Croninger, R — 578 votes

 

Trustees

Tom Harman, R — 550 votes

Leard Wylie, R — 421 votes

 

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Bill Saunders, R — 441 votes

 

Clerk

Lorri Behnke, R — 456 votes

 

Treasurer

Maureen Sullivan-Kuriata, R — 443 votes

 

Trustees

Mike Glynn, R — 332 votes

Mick Braman, R — 257 votes

Charles Glenn Feirck, R — 202 votes

 

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

Lawrence Davis, R — 164 votes

 

Clerk

Annette Peters, R — 195 votes

 

Trustees

Donald Huff, R — 135 votes

Harry Robert Rasmussen III, R — 99 votes

Nicholas Seelye, R — 98 votes

 

WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor

Frank Butts, R — 333 votes

 

Clerk

Kurt Reich, R — 329 votes

 

Treasurer

Judith Fusko, R — 334 votes

 

Trustees

James Griggs, R — 276 votes

Frank Maley, R — 261

 

CASS COUNTY PROPOSALS

County Drug Enforcement Millage Proposal

Yes — 6,535 votes

No — 3,064 votes

 

Ontwa Fire and Ambulance Millage Proposal

Yes — 1,114 votes

No — 167 votes

 

Silver Creek Police and Fire Millage Proposal

Yes — 605 votes

No — 53 votes

 

Edwardsburg Schools Millage Proposal

Yes — 1,638 votes

No — 683

 

Southeast Public Safety Authority Proposal

Yes — 1,017 votes

No — 306 votes

 

County Older Citizen Services Proposal

Yes — 7,574 votes

No — 2,047 votes

 

County Medical Care Millage Proposal

Yes — 6,238 votes

No — 3,305 votes

 

Ontwa Police Millage Proposal

Yes — 999 votes

No — 275 votes

 

Ontwa Ambulance Service Millage Proposal

Yes — 1,092 votes

No — 177 votes

 

STATE

(Editor’s note: As of 10 a.m. this morning, 100 percent of precincts were not reported in the state of Michigan)

 

U.S. State Senator

Gary Peters, D

John James, R

 

Representatives in Congress, District 6

Fred Upton, R — 49, 711 votes

Elena Oelke, R — 30,505 votes

Jon Hoadley, D — 29, 870 votes

Jen Richardson, D — 27,576 votes

 

Representative in State Legislature, District 59

Steve Carra, R — 5,003 votes

Jack Coleman, R — 3,136 votes

Larry Walton, R — 2,390 votes

Allen Balog, R — 2,077 votes

Daniel Hinkle, R — 814 votes

Amy East, D

 

Representative in State Legislature, District 78

Dan VandenHeede, D

Brad Paquette, R

 

Representative in State Legislature, District 79

Pauline Wendzel, R — 10,076 votes

Jacquie Blackwell, R — 2,145 votes

Chokwe Pitchford, D

 

