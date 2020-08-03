Rain alters adult baseball schedule Sunday

NILES — The weather played a factor in the second week of the Thomas Stadium Adult Baseball League schedule at Thomas Stadium.

The South Bend Opossums defeated the Black Mambas 8-1 in the first game on Sunday, while the Great Lakes Grizzlies defeated the Niles Knights 6-3. In other action, the Los Elkhart Cubs edged the Michiana Mob 2-1, and the South Bend Expos and the Pop Flies ended in a 4-4 tie.

The final game of the night was rained out. It will only be made up if necessary.

Cubs 2, Mob 1

Darilo Regalado singled home the game-winning run in the top of the sixth on an 0-2 count.

The Cubs finished the game with eight hits, including a 3-for-4 performance by Chilo Galindo. Regalado also picked up the victory on the hill as he allowed one run on seven hits in seven innings of work. He also struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Cam Barrier took the loss for the Mob as he allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings with five strikeouts. Elijah Williams pitched an inning for the Mob.

JeRod Glenn went 2-for-3, while Noel Martinez doubled for the Mob.

Grizzlies 6, Knights 3

A five-run fourth inning proved to be the difference for the Great Lakes Grizzlies Sunday afternoon.

Michael Margol doubled home a run for the Grizzlies, while Kyle Purdum had a run-scoring single. Ben Bourney and Doug Wall also drove in runs.

Austin Juza picked up the Grizzlies’ victory as he allowed three runs on two hits with eight strikeouts.

Noah Britt took the loss for the Knights in relief of starter Kyle Hernandez.

Kyle Hernandez homered for the Knights, while David Sokolowski doubled.

Opossum 8, Mambas 1

A five-run sixth inning lifted the Opossums to victory.

The key hit in the inning was a double by Kirk Ullery. Zac Gray, Jarrod Laymon, Dustin White and Ullery all drove in runs.

Gray was 2-for-3 to lead South Bend offensively. Breckin Brown picked up the win. He allowed one run on one hit with a pair of strikeouts.

Jared Schlender took the loss for the Black Mambas. Cody Thornton doubled, while Mark Conrad had the only other hit.

Expos 4, Pop Flies 4

Connor Brawley’s two-run home run in the fifth inning allowed the Pop Flies to tie the Expos at 4-4. The game ended in a draw due to time limitations.

Brawley was 2-for-3 to lead the Pop Flies.

Brandon Boeker was 2-for-2 for the Expos.