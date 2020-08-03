August 4, 2020

Ontwa Township trustee faces larceny charges

By Staff Report

Published 9:07 am Monday, August 3, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — An Ontwa Township trustee is facing larceny charges stemming from incidents occurring at a Cassopolis cemetery.

Dan Stutsman, of the 24000 block of May Street in Edwardsburg, has been charged with larceny under $200, a misdemeanor that carries a 93-day jail sentence or a $500 fine. The arrest warrant was approved on July 17.

The charges stem from a July 7 incident, when Stutsman is alleged to have stolen a bird feeder from the gravesite of Maria Jones at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis. Edward Jones, the husband of Maria Jones, reportedly caught Stutsman on camera after he installed trail cameras at the site to prevent what he described as repeated thefts at the gravesite.

Stutsman currently holds a seat on the Ontwa Township Board of Trustees. According to county documents, he is currently running for reelection as a Republican candidate.

Stutsman could not be reached for comment as of publishing.

