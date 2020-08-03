Niles rocket football cancels season

NILES — The Niles Rocket Football board announced Sunday that it has decided to cancel the 2020 season.

According to Niles varsity football coach and board member Joe Sassano, it was not an easy decision to make.

The 2020 season has been canceled due to current state restrictions put in place to battle the coronavirus.

“Niles Rocket Football is deeply saddened to announce the rocket board members have voted to cancel the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all the corresponding challenges it creates,” Sassano said. “This was not a decision that was made lightly. We are aware there are many opinions in regards to the pandemic and how it’s impacting all of our lives. After reviewing the MHSAA guidelines, we are left with few options, and this was the best decision possible for everyone involved. We thank you for your understanding and are looking forward to seeing everyone back on the field in the future.”