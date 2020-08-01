LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support Larry Walton for the 59th District State Representative

As we embark on a very important election year, we encourage you to consider supporting Larry Walton for State Representative for the 59th District of the Michigan State House.

Larry is a resident of St. Joseph County and together with his family operates a row crop farm near the Nottawa area of the county.

Larry has been a long-time active member of the Farm Bureau and has spent countless hours volunteering his time to support Michigan agriculture and provide leadership to one of our state’s largest industries.

Throughout his time as a Farm Bureau leader (at both the county and state level), Larry helped to educate the citizens of Michigan about our industry and provided insightful policy information and experiences to further protect and enhance a crucial agriculture economy here in southwest Michigan.

In addition, to his work in agriculture and with Farm Bureau, Larry has offered his sound leadership skills to numerous other community organizations, such as the Southwest Michigan Water Council; Southwest Michigan Farmer for Responsible Water Use; St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners; St. Joseph County Community Mental Health Board; St. Joseph County Economic Development Committee; Centreville Public Schools Board of Education and much more.

Larry is a continual problem solver and through the years, has always looked-for ways to gather input and find solutions in a common sense and practical way. Larry does not back down from challenges and sincerely looks for opportunities to make life and business better for all residents in not only his own communities, but across southwest Michigan and beyond. Sending Larry Walton to Lansing to represent the citizens of St. Joseph and Cass Counties is a must.

He will work hard for our families; our businesses and our farms.

We believe in Larry Walton and encourage you to cast your vote for Larry Walton for the 59th District State Representative on Aug. 4!

Daryl Griner

Jones