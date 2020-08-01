LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cast your vote on Aug. 4 for Larry Walton

Larry Walton’s campaign brochure says his experience and involvement in our community have uniquely prepared him to be our next 59th District State Representative. How true that is! Larry has proven himself to be knowledgeable and engaged in addressing the important issues facing our area and state. Larry is honest, fair minded, able, friendly, a team player, a listener, a problem solver and a leader. As a local school board member and area farmer, Larry needs no primer on issues facing our public schools and the agribusiness community. In this era of term limits, Larry will be our informed representative from day one! There is no hesitancy in this voter’s mind in casting a vote for Larry Walton in the Aug. 4 primary election.

Cameron S. Brown

Sturgis