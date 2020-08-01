August 2, 2020

James Fitch, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 8:59 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

June 24, 1946 — July 24, 2020

James “Jim” F. Fitch, 74, of Niles, passed away suddenly, of natural causes, on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Louisville, Mississippi.

He was born on a hot summer day, June 24, 1946, in Choctaw County, Alabama, to the late Tommie and Lizzie (Thomas) Fitch.

Jim was a hard worker and retired after many years of being a supervisor at the former Simplicity Pattern Company in Niles. He was a member of the Niles Church of Christ, serving the congregation in many capacities.

Jim was the kind of man who placed his faith into his works, constantly doing for family, neighbors, friends and those he did not even know. He was an outdoorsman that enjoyed peaceful times outside, fishing, hunting and gardening. Jim also enjoyed traveling and new adventures with his wife, Nancy.

Jim and Nancy were united in marriage on June 29, 1992, in Lucas County, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Tommie, Charles, Willie and John Fitch.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Fitch, of Niles; his children, Sheila L. (Walter) Craig, of Louisiana, Angela (Lawrence) Wright, of Alabama, James (Tanya) Fitch, of Tampa, Florida, James Delmane (MaryAnn) Fitch, of Alabama, James Delmare (Evelyn) Fitch, of Atlanta, Georgia, Kennecky Fitch, of Louisiana, James Fitch, of Niles, and Kylisa Fitch, of Louisiana; as well as three he was currently raising, Danaisa Fitch, Aaron Kylis and Ta’Niya Fitch; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Cora Fitch-William and Ethel Fitch. He will also be missed by Nancy’s family, his many nieces, nephews and countless lives he has touched. 

Funeral services were on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Niles Church of Christ. A private committal service will take place at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.

Those wishing to view Jim’s service or post a memory may visit our website at BrownFuneralHmeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

