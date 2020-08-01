Cass County election candidates, proposals for the Aug. 4 primaries

Cass County

Prosecutor — Victor Fitz, R

Sheriff — Richard Behnke, R

Clerk/Register of Deeds — Monica McMichael, R

Treasurer — Hope Anderson, R

Surveyor — Thomas Stephenson, R

Drain Commissioner — Jeff VanBelle, R; Tony Catanzarite, D

Commissioner District 1 — Ryan Laylin, R; Andrew Schilling, R; Julie Dye, D

Commissioner District 2 — Dixie Ann File, R

Commissioner District 3 — Dwight “Skip” Dyes, R

Commissioner District 4 — Roseann Marchetti, R

Commissioner District 5 — Robert Benjaminn, R; Dean Hill, D

Commissioner District 6 — Michael Grice, R; Michael Dimino, D

Commissioner District 7 — Jeremiah Jones, R; Ron Reeves, D

Calvin Township

Supervisor — Adrienne Glover, D

Clerk — Michelle Anderson, D; Jenice Sorsby-Cloud, D

Treasurer — Rosemary Gillam, D

Trustee — Keither Carter, R; Rebecca Mitchell, D; Timothy William, no party affiliation

Delegate to County Convention — Sheena Johnson, D; Edwin Johnson III, D; Norman Tubbs, D; Sharon Tubbs, D; Hope Anderson, R; Scott Davis, R

Dowagiac City

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 1 — Kaleb Burpee, D; Mary Shepard, D; Leon Anderson, R; Candace Glassford, R; William Glassford, R; Ted Gogol, R

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 2 — Diane Barrett-Curtis, D; Edward Cobb, D; Laura Desilets, D; Heidi Behnke, R; Debra Burke, R

Delegate to County Conventioan, Precinct 3 — Mike Moroz, D; Stacey Alan Wilder, R

Howard Township

Supervisor — Billy Kasprzak, R; Michael True, R

Clerk — Sheri Wozniak, D

Treasurer — Michael Gordon, R; Tyran Munger, R

Trustee — Michael Daly, R; Phillip Hurlbutt, D; Hank Johnson, R

Park Board — Donald Cross, D; Jan Gordon, D; Erika Pickles, R; Donald Syson, D

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 2 —Dean Hill, D; Lorrie Hill, D; Robert LaBre, R

Jefferson Township

Supervisor — Dean Hass, R; Leroy McNeary, R

Clerk — Jennifer Brunner, R; M. Elizabeth Gillam, D

Treasurer — Lotte Kirstenn, R

Trustee — Della Bundle, D; Jeffery Gillam, D

Delegate to County Convention — Patricia Mitchell, D; Jennifer Ray, D; Terry Ray, D; Thomas Rea, D; Becky Daniel, R; Mark Howie, R; Mary Howie, R; Kevin Dean Kelsheimer, R; Rose Marie Kelsheimer, R; Bill LaBre, R

LaGrange Township

Supervisor — Robert Wright, D

Clerk — Karrie Bruens, D; Jason Gatties, D

Treasurer — Naomi Criswell, R

Trustee — Paul File, R; Priscilla Gatties, D; John Juroff, D

Delegate to County Convention — Ruth Andrews, D; Jason Gatties, D; Rob Gatties, D; Carolyn Kelly, D; Felomina Patton, D; Michael Slaski, D; Paul Doellinger, R; Julee Grice, R; Michael Grice, R; Todd McMichael, R; Monica McMichael, R

Marcellus Township

Supervisor — Edward Koshar, R; Ronald Kish, D

Clerk — Paulette Huston, R; Ann Webb, D

Treasurer — LeeAnn Mroz, R

Trustee — Donald Hess Jr., R; Sarah Porath, D; Matthew Schick, R; Cheyenne Wilmers, D

Delegate to County Convention — Sarah Porath, D; Ann Simmons, D; Ann Webb, D; Burke Webb, D; Cheyenne Wilmers, D; Benjamin Lehew, D

Mason Township

Supervisor — John Brandt, R

Clerk — Janet Dull, R

Treasurer — Arlene M. Chew, R

Trustee — David Allen, R; Charlie Arnold, R

Delegate to County Convention — Michael Bumgarner, D; Sharlene Bumgarner, D; Bonita Elder, D; Daniel Hinkle, R; Katie Stick, R; Tiffiny Vohwinkle, R

Milton Township

Supervisor — Eric Renken, R

Clerk — Tony Floyd, R

Treasurer — Susan Flowers, R

Trustee — Phillip Egert, R; Richard Mullin, R

Delegate to County Convention — Amy Snider, D; Gregory Snider, D; Amber Benjamin, R; Karen Benjamin, R; Robert Benjamin, R; Robert Benjamin II, R; Susan Flowers, R; R. Steven Smith, R; Sue Smith, R

Newberg Township

Supervisor — Willis Norton, D

Clerk — Amanda Norton-Duff, R

Treasurer — Carrie Van Heukelum, no party affliation

Trustee — James Rifenberg, R; Vickie Sherry, R

Delegate to County Convention — Kathleenn Norton, D; Willis Norton, D

Ontwa Township

Supervisor — Jerry Marchetti, R

Clerk — Tina VanBelle, R

Treasurer — Sharee Leist, R

Trustee — Dawn Bolock, R; Meryl Christensen, R; Karen Crelling, D; Victor Gutierrez-Schultz, D; Jeffery Kozinski, R; Dan Stutsman, R

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 1 — Tucker Curtis, D; Barbara Dempsey, D; Heidi Ferris, D; MaryAnne Hoebeke, D; Cynhia Hruska, D; Alan Butt, R; Thomas Hubbert, R; Jeff VanBelle, R; Tina VanBelle, R

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 2 — Judith Ashley, D; Mary Ann Crete, D; Wayne Falda, D; Mary Geminder, D; Rudolph Gourdine, D; Ann Tideman, D; Lawrence Barber, R; Jerry Duck, R; Brigid Forlenza, R; James Forlenza, R; Curt Jacobi, R

Penn Township

Supervisor — Oli Olafsson, R

Clerk — Lisa Fitzsimons, R

Treasurer — Paul Rutherford, R

Trustee — Roger Leach, R; Lee Harold Sparks, R

Delegate to County Convention — Jane Bergman, D; Janeen Gore Godfrey, D; Stacy Lankford; Suzane Lankford, D; Mike Egan, R; Scott Peters, R; Sue Peterson, R

Pokagon Township

Supervisor — Linda Preston, D

Clerk — Christina Davis, R

Treasurer — Renee Meiser, R; Kevin Young, R

Trustee — Gary Hihills, R; Robert Shaffer, R

Delegate to County Convention — Carolyn Rygg, D; Margaret Wyant, D; Jeremiah Justin Jones, R; Sylvia Phillips, R

Porter Township

Supervisor — Cory Marlow, R

Clerk — Beth Russell, R

Treasurer — Helen Croninger, R

Trustee — Tom Harman, R; Leard Wylie, R

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 1 — Edward Chester, D; Blair Garceau, D; John Kerr, D; Charles Konneeck, R; Diane Konneck, R; Susan White, R; William White, R

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 2 — Moe Jacobson, D; Rebecca Nussbaum, D; MaryLou Vernon, D; Diane Erickson, R; Gunnar Erickson, R; Joseph Gross, R

Silver Creek Township

Supervisor — Bill Saunders, R

Clerk — Lori Behnke, R

Treasurer — Maureen Sullivan-Kuriata, R

Trustee — Mick Braman, R; Charles Glenn Feirick, R; Mike Glynn, R

Delegate to County Convention — Kathleenn McKee, D; Jean Rowe, D; Lorri Behnke, R; Richard Behnke, R; Mike Glynn, R; John Joossens, R; Karen Langley, R; Thomas Langley, R; Ryan Laylin, R; Carolyn Murray, R; Bruce Nevins, R; Clinton Roach, R; Nanette Roach, R

Volina Township

Supervisor — Lawrence Davis, R

Clerk — Annette Peters, R

Treasurer — Doreen Williams, no party affiliation

Trustee — Donald Huff, R; Harry Rasmussen III; Nicholas Seelye, R

Delegate to County Convention — Cathy LaPointe, D; Carol Walden, D; Ronald Butts, R

Wayne Township

Supervisor — Frank Butts, R

Clerk — Kurt Reich, R

Treasurer — Judith Fusko, R

Trustee — James Griggs, R; Frank Maley, R

Delegate to County Convention — Julie Dye, D; Carol Martin, D; Jeffery Ballard, R; Sara Heuer, R

(Federal/State)

U.S. Senator — John James, D; Gary Peters, D

Representative in Congress, 6th District — Elena Oelke, R; Fred Upton, R; Jon Hoadley, D; Jen Richardson, D

Representative in State Legislature, 59th District — Amy East, D; Allen Balog, R; Steve Carra, R; Jack Coleman, R; Daniel Hinkle, R; Larry Walton, R

Representative in State Legislature, 78th District — Dan VandenHeede, D; Brad Paquette, R

Representative in State Legislature, 79th District — Chokwe Pitchford, D; Jacquie Gnodtke Blackwell, R; Pauline Wendzel, R

CASS COUNTY

RENEWAL – DRUG ENFORCEMENT MILLAGE

In support of law enforcement, criminal justice, and public safety for the citizens of Cass County, including the areas of drug enforcement, prosecution, education and treatment; shall there be approved a renewal of up to .4805 mill levy [Forty-eight and five one hundredths (48.05) cents per thousand ($1,000.00) dollars] which may be assessed against the taxable value of real and personal property in Cass County for a period of four (4) years being 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. It is estimated that the revenue collected as a result of this renewal in the first year will be $1,075,640.

MILLAGE PROPOSITION FOR SERVICES TO OLDER CITIZENS

This proposal will renew the current millage for senior services of 0.9969 mills. Shall there be approved a renewal of a 0.9969 mill levy in taxable valuation in Cass County over and above the fifteen (15) mill constitutional limitation on real and tangible personal property, for a period of four (4) years, commencing December 1, 2021, to be used for services to older citizens directed toward the improvement of the social, legal, health, housing, educational, emotional, nutritional, recreational, or mobility status of older persons through the Cass County Council on Aging, Inc. as provided by Public Act 39 of 1976? It is anticipated that the revenue collected by the County as a result will be Two Million, Two-Hundred Twenty-Three Thousand, Five-Hundred -Twelve ($2,323,512) Dollars in the first calendar year of the levy.

MEDICAL CARE FACILITY MILLAGE

Shall there be approved up to a five tenth (0.5) mill levy, [Fifty (50) Cents per Thousand Dollars ($1,000)] in State equalized value of real and personal property in Cass County for a period of five (5) years, commencing December 1, 2020, to be used to defray the costs of operation of Cass County Medical Care Facility as well as funding for Cass County Medical Care Facility to expand service options for the community. It is anticipated the revenue collected by Cass County as a result of this proposal will be One Million One Hundred Sixty-Five Thousand Dollars ($1,165,000) in the first calendar year of the levy.

TOWNSHIP MILLAGES

ONTWA TOWNSHIP

PROPOSAL FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE FIRE AND AMBULANCE SERVICES MILLAGE

Shall the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Ontwa Township, of 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 1.9996 mills ($1.9996 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original voted 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 4 years, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 inclusive, with one (1) mill of said two (2) mills being allocated to the purpose of providing fire services, included, but not limited to the maintenance and operation of the Edwardsburg Fire Department, and the purchase & housing of fire apparatus & equipment, and with one (1) mill being allocated to the Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, included, but not limited to the maintenance and operation of the ambulance department and to the purchase & housing of ambulances & ambulance apparatus and equipment.

The total estimated amount of revenue to be generated for the 2020 calendar will be $507,860 or $253,930 for each service.

ONTWA TOWNSHIP

PROPOSAL FOR RENEWAL OF THE POLICE DEPARTMENT MILLAGE

Shall the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Ontwa Township, of 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 1.9996 mills ($1.9996 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original voted 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 4 years, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 inclusive, for the maintenance and operation of the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department, raising an estimated $507,860 in the first year that the millage is levied?

ONTWA TOWNSHIP

PROPOSAL FOR AMBULANCE SERVICE MILLAGE RENEWAL

Shall the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the Ontwa Township, Cass County, Michigan, of .50 mills ($.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed and levied for 2 years, 2020, 2021 inclusive to provide funds for the maintenance and operation of the Edwardsburg Ambulance service, and shall the Township levy such a renewal in millage for that purpose, thereby raising in the first year an estimated $126,965.

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP

POLICE AND FIRE PROTECTION MILLAGE RENEWAL

Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to .99210 mill by required millage rollbacks, be renewed at up to 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000) of taxable value and levied for five years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 inclusive), for the purposes of funding police and fire protection in Silver Creek Township; which 1 mill increase will raise an estimated $239,800 in the first year the millage is levied of which a portion will be disbursed to the Sister Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department?

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP

RENEWAL OF FIRE & EMERGENCY SERVICES

Shall the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Volinia Township of 1 mill ($1 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed at the original voted 1 mill ($1 per $1,000 taxable value for four (4) years 2020 through 2023 inclusive, for fire and emergency medical services, raising an estimated $46,000 each year the millage is levied.

RENEWAL PROPOSAL SOUTHEAST PUBLIC SAFETY AUTHORITY FIRE & EMS

MILLAGE (This is a RENEWAL of millage which will expire with the 2020 tax levy).

Shall the limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on the amount of ad valorem taxes be levied on all taxable property within the territorial limits of the Southeast Public Safety Authority, (Mason Township, and Porter Township, in the County of Cass, State of Michigan), be increased (this is a renewal of millage which will expire with the 2020 tax levy) by 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for 7 years, 2021-2027 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for the purchase of equipment, and operation of Fire and EMS services by the Southeast Public Safety Authority? If approved and levied in its entirety, it is estimated that, in its first year, the 2 mills will raise $658,498 for the Southeast Public Safety Authority. (This is a RENEWAL of millage which will expire with the 2020 tax levy.