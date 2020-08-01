August 2, 2020

Berrien County treasurer candidates prepare for election

By Max Harden

Published 9:13 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

Two Republican candidates are vying for the position of Berrien County Treasurer during the Aug. 4 primaries.

Leader Publications conducted a Q&A session with both candidates. Their responses are below.

Troy Rolling, 47, of Benton Charter Township, is running as a Republican candidate.

Why are you running for office? 

As county treasurer, I believe that the office can have an essential role in the economic growth of Berrien County. With county unemployment hovering around 18 percent, economic growth within our county is crucial in providing business opportunities and jobs.

Dealing with foreclosures is one part of the job that I will embrace, and I will continue to seek options that help keep homeowners out of foreclosure. This is done through education and creating county services that help more people. My main goal is to bring new eyes to old problems.

What do you hope to accomplish in office? 

I hope to achieve strong economic growth and severely reduce the number of tax foreclosures we see in Berrien County.

What makes you the most qualified Treasurer candidate? 

I have spent the last 20 years in leadership roles across the country. I have been a manager of people, large amounts of money, and other resources. My responsibilities as a business owner in the previous 10 years and my leadership role in a national organization have required me to create budgets, raise funds, and manage hundreds of thousands of dollars of resources. I’m a fellow of the Michigan State University’s Political Leadership Program and current student finishing a degree in public administration.

Shelly Weich, 51, of Baroda, is running as a Republican candidate.

Why are you running for office?

From being chief deputy treasurer for 10 years, to being appointed treasurer recently, this experience and knowledge is a solid background in maintaining my position as Berrien County treasurer.

What do you hope to accomplish in office?

I hope to expand on helping those who are facing potential tax foreclosure by offering programs so that they may keep their home or business.

What makes you the most qualified candidate?

Having worked in the treasurer’s office for over 12 years, the knowledge of governmental operations and how it interfaces with other departments and entities is most beneficial, especially in these uncertain times. The continuous support of colleagues shows that each challenge can be overcome with teamwork.

