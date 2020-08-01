Berrien County election candidates, proposals for Aug. 4 primaries

Berrien County

Prosecutor — Steven Pierangeli, R

Sheriff — Paul Bailey, R

Clerk — Gwen Swanigan, D; Sharon Tyler, R

Treasurer — Troy Rolling, R; Shelly Weich, R

Register of Deeds — Lora Gnodtke Freehling, R; Brandon Vance, R

Drain Commissioner — Christopher Quattrin, R

Surveyor — John Kamer, R

Commissioner District 1 — Kevin Holmes, D; Dave Vollrath, R

Commissioner District 2 — Jon Hinkelman, R

Commissioner District 3 — Don Meeks, D

Commissioner District 4 — Sharon Henderson, D; Mamie Yarbrough, D

Commissioner District 5 — Rayonte Bell, D; Bruce Gorenflo, R; David Yardley, R

Commissioner District 6 — Chris Heugel, R; Julie Wuerful, R

Commissioner District 7 — Robert Harrison, R

Commissioner District 8 — Teri Freehling, R

Commissioner District 9 — Rich Eichholz, D; Ezra Scott, R

Commissioner District 10 — Richard McKinley Elliott, R

Commissioner District 11 — Jim Curran, R

Commissioner District 12 — Michael Poorman, D; Michael Majerek, R

Bertrand Township

Supervisor — Steve Hicks, R

Clerk — Don Vite, R

Treasurer — David Kuhn, R

Trustee — Gordon Paytonn, R; David Zelmer, R

Delegate to County Convention — G. Thomas Wrasse, D

Buchanan Township

Supervisor — Eugene Casto, R; Malina Cole-Crocker, R

Clerk — Sheila Reitz, R

Treasurer —Rachel Plank, R

Trustee — Wallace Casto, R; Lynn Ferris, R; Brad Huebner, R

Delegate to County Convention — Kenneth Peterson, D; Debra Foster, R; Larry Goldberg, R; Bruce Johnson, R; Pat Johnson, R

Niles City

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 2 — Douglas Freeman, D

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 4 — Dennis Grosse, R; Sharon Tyler, R

Niles Township

Supervisor — James Stover, R

Clerk — Terry Eull, R

Treasurer — James Ringleer, R

Trustee — Richard Cooper, R; Herschel Hoese, R; Daniel Pulaski Jr., R; Christine Vella, R

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 2 — Beverlyn Thompson, R; James Thompson, R

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 3 — Angelenia Ellis, D

Delegate to County Convention, Precinct 5 —Ann Hart, R

BERRIEN COUNTY PROPOSALS

RENEWAL OF COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AND PUBLIC SAFETY PROPOSAL

In support of law enforcement, criminal justice and public safety for the citizens of Berrien County, including the areas of drug enforcement, education and treatment, shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be assessed against all taxable valuation of all property in Berrien County liable for taxation be set at thirty-five hundredths of one mill ($.35 per each $1,000.00 of taxable valuation, as equalized). The above said millage represents a renewal of the millage rate of 35 hundredths of one mill ($.3500 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation, as equalized). The authorization to levy said millage is for a period of four (4) years being 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. It is estimated that the amount to be generated from the total millage rate in the first year of the levy (2021) will be approximately $2,888,518.00.

RENEWAL OF 9-1-1 EMERGENCY

SYSTEM PROPOSAL

In support of continued operation of a 9-1-1 Emergency System within Berrien County, shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be assessed against the taxable valuation of all property in Berrien County liable for taxation be set at forty-five hundredths of one mill ($0.45 cents per each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The above said millage represents a renewal of the millage rate of forty-five hundredths of one mill ($.4500 per each $1,000.00 of taxable valuations, as equalized). The authorization to levy said millage is for a period of four (4) years being the years 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. It is estimated that the amount of revenue to be generated from the total millage rate in the first year of the levy (2021) will be approximately $3,713,809.00.

RENEWAL OF SENIOR

CENTERS PROPOSAL

In accordance with PA39 of 1976 and in support of continued operation of the senior centers in Berrien County, shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be assessed against the taxable valuation of all property in Berrien County liable for taxation shall be set at thirty hundredths of one mill ($.30 cents per each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The above said millage represents a renewal of the millage rate of thirty hundredths of one mill. The authorization to levy said millage is for a period of four (4) years being 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. It is estimated that the amount of revenue to be generated from the total millage rate in the first year of levy (2021) will be approximately $2,475,873.00.

CITY OF NILES PROPOSAL

City of Niles Dial-A-Ride Transportation

Shall the City of Niles be authorized to renew and levy up to .50 cents ($.50) per thousand dollars ($1,000.00) (.50 mills) on the taxable value on all taxable property in the City of Niles for the purpose of providing public transportation including the operation of the “Dial-A-Ride” bus system, more properly known as Dial-A-Ride Transportation, for a period of four (4) consecutive years, to be levied in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 (at one-half mill, the estimated revenue collected annually would be $96,747.27) following this election? This voted millage would not apply against the authorized (20) mill limit for assessed value of real and personal property of the City of Niles.

BUCHANAN DISTRICT

LIBRARY PROPOSAL

Library Millage Renewal

Shall the Buchanan District Library, County of Berrien, State of Michigan, be authorized to levy annually an amount not to exceed .90 mill ($.90 on each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .8994 mill is a renewal of the previously authorized millage rate that expires in 2020 and .0006 mill is new additional millage to restore the millage rate lost as a result of the Headlee Amendment millage reductions, against all taxable property within the Buchanan District Library district for a period of ten (10) years, 2021 to 2030 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Buchanan District Library will collect in the first year of levy (2021) if the millage is approved and levied by the Library is approximately $295,000. By law, a portion of the revenue from the millage may be subject to capture by the City of Buchanan Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.