August 2, 2020

Amy Carwyn, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:02 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

March 31, 1979 — July 24, 2020

Amy Carwyn, 41, of Niles, passed away at her home unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Amy was born on March 31, 1979, in Twizel, New Zealand, to Martin and Annette (Donaldson) Bennett.

After graduating high school, Amy became licensed in real estate. She also worked at Honor Credit Union as a mortgage originator, helping many families find a home of their own.

Amy loved spending time in the great outdoors, whether that be camping, cycling, gardening, or running. She enjoyed reading, and appreciated the new perspective that traveling the world offered her. She was a fan of the Chicago Bears, but she really loved her New Zealand All Blacks. Amy’s greatest love was that for her children.

Amy will be missed by her children, Shane Lewis, Holden Lewis and Bayla Lewis; her parents; her siblings, Cara Lee (Dave) Henderson, Patrick Donaldson, Jadon Schultz, Kyle Schultz and Angela Humphrey; and many extended family members and close friends.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held prior to the funeral, beginning at 11:30 a.m., also at Brown Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions in Amy’s honor may be made to the family in care of Brown Funeral Home.

Memories, condolences, and photos may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

