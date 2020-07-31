Retro Steve’s Run registration at Olympia Books through noon Saturday

DOWAGIAC — Registration for Southwestern Michigan College’s virtual Steve’s Run is closed, but interested participants can still register for this retro run and walk on the original course by calling (574) 215-4779 or emailing Ron@CairnStoneTours.com.

Runners may also sign up at Olympia Books in Dowagiac starting at 8 a.m. and closing at noon.

There is no entry fee and voluntary donations will be forwarded to SMC’s Steve’s Run Cancer Research Fund. Entries will also be accepted this Saturday morning between 8 a.m. and noon at Olympia Books. Social distancing will be practiced and runners/walkers are asked to be masked at sign in. The staggered start will provide separation for the safety of all participants.